Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $31.18 Million Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of TopBuild worth $31,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,795,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,944,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,169,000 after purchasing an additional 379,461 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 4,485.6% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,046,000 after purchasing an additional 81,413 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,469,000 after purchasing an additional 74,805 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,145,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,688,000 after purchasing an additional 66,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.50.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $198.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $165.01 and a 12 month high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 25.63%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

