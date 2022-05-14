Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 259,589 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $29,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of XRAY opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.34. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $69.07.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on XRAY. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.