First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $79,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $229,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $872,001. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $78.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.66 and its 200-day moving average is $85.75. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.54 and a 1-year high of $102.80.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

