California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,782 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $19,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLD. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $198.18 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $165.01 and a 1-year high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.45.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.65. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLD. Truist Financial raised their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.50.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

