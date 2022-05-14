BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 222,038 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 222,038 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $986,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,283 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,383,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $660,831,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,146,000 after acquiring an additional 109,108 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,459,000 after acquiring an additional 454,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,231,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XRAY. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. William Blair lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.89.

XRAY stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $69.07.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.59%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

