California Public Employees Retirement System Has $22.34 Million Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,270 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Coupa Software worth $22,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COUP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Coupa Software by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Coupa Software by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Coupa Software by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Coupa Software by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Coupa Software by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $73.15 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.43 and a 12-month high of $283.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $775,878.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $292,398.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock worth $1,718,614 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

