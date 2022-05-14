California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,200 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $22,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,174,000 after buying an additional 118,426 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $165.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $170.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.57.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $637,870.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

