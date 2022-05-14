Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $22,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3,006.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $53,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $254,290.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 378,273 shares of company stock valued at $20,817,555. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.69. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

