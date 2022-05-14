California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,757 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,757 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $23,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $55,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $115.97 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $140.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.49%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.42.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

