California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,844 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AECOM were worth $23,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $66.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a 1-year low of $58.36 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. AECOM’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their price target on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

