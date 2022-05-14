Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,501 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $23,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLPI. Mizuho lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $144,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,982.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLPI opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.84.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.37). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 125.45%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

