California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,936 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.09% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $23,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period.

NYSE CCEP opened at $52.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($63.16) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

