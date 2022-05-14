Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $29.33 Million Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 3,212.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 349,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,999 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $29,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 24.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 14.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

BRKR opened at $60.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.76 and a 200 day moving average of $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.56. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.50 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.75%.

BRKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

