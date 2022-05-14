Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,874 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SVF Investment were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 160.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 259.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $444,000. 53.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVFA opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. SVF Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

SVF Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

