First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 924.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 11,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 21,594 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $836,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $687,816.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,443,664.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,921 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $177,844.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,956.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,387 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $33.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $31.39 and a one year high of $45.98. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.09.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

