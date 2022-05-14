LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,907,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,911 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $29,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 14.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LXP opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 106.18% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 2,235 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,166.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,963.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 4,370 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $50,255.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,503.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

