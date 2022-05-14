Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $29,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 516,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,563,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 342,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 157,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 10.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $217.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.34. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.11 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 152.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.76%.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $1,346,908.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $233,699.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,194 shares of company stock worth $1,598,640 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

