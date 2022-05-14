Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 834,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,260 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Kraft Heinz worth $29,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,459,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,829,000 after buying an additional 764,567 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,013,000 after purchasing an additional 101,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,107,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,115,000 after purchasing an additional 429,935 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,788,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,598,000 after purchasing an additional 132,050 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

