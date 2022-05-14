Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,232 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 645.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 476,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 412,347 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 508,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 34,831 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 70,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 20,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

PRPC opened at $9.81 on Friday. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

