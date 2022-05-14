Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,175 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $30,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 231.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $23.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.54% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.31.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

