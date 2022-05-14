The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Clorox worth $30,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $145.67.

CLX stock opened at $158.28 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.75%.

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

