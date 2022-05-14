Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,418 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Northern Trust worth $30,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 36.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $104.15 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $135.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.99 and a 200 day moving average of $117.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Northern Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.