First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Holdings Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 346,756 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $30,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 10,102.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Solar by 150.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in First Solar by 23.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,692 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 5,084.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,485 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $222,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $2,051,947 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSLR. TheStreet downgraded First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on First Solar from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on First Solar from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Shares of FSLR opened at $64.25 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.87.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.