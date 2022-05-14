Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 30,221 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,221 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $30,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,948,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,837,000 after purchasing an additional 198,993 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth $10,697,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,600,000 after acquiring an additional 91,577 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,774,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,592,000 after acquiring an additional 76,195 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWT opened at $53.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.97. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $49.84 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.35.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

CWT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

