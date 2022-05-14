Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $30.57 Million Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Lithia Motors worth $30,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $299.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.20 and a fifty-two week high of $387.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.09 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 43.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

In other news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 2,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.96, for a total transaction of $871,309.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total value of $624,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,991. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

