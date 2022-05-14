Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $30.87 Million Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,635 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of Option Care Health worth $30,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OPCH. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter worth about $2,955,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 20.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 31,772 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 64.7% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 14,375 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 40.3% during the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,032,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,060,000 after buying an additional 296,919 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 194.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after buying an additional 206,200 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $915.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.45 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $163,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $492,660 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

