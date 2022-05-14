STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.72% of STAAR Surgical worth $31,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 14.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 11.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.30. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $163.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.31 and a beta of 1.18.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $63.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

