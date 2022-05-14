Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.45% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $31,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,506,000 after buying an additional 139,681 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 296,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,707,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,028,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,207,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski purchased 1,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.30 per share, with a total value of $103,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,931.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $88,386.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGM opened at $100.63 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $94.20 and a one year high of $137.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.22). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 19.69%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 34.20%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

