Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of GXO Logistics worth $30,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 731.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Yarra Square Partners LP purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

NYSE:GXO opened at $56.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion and a PE ratio of 37.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.55 and a 200-day moving average of $80.35. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About GXO Logistics (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.