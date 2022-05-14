Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 691,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,490 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Synchrony Financial worth $32,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 104,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 45,269 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 87,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $33.55 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.26.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

