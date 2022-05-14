Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stake Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,775 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 15,317 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $31,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $465,937,000 after purchasing an additional 257,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $331,926,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 24.8% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,974,000 after purchasing an additional 411,970 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1,039.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $209,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $197,052,000 after purchasing an additional 526,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $86.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.71. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.38 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,584.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

