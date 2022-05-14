Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stake Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $31,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWKS opened at $103.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.59 and a 12 month high of $197.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

