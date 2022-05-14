Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of RH worth $31,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $634.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.76.

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total transaction of $121,742,198.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at $958,597,622.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $5,595,530.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,027,501.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 447,408 shares of company stock valued at $144,336,637 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH stock opened at $289.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $337.25 and its 200 day moving average is $450.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. RH has a 52-week low of $270.96 and a 52-week high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. RH’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

