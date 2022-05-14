I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Holdings Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 662,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,423 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $31,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,193,000 after purchasing an additional 100,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 203.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,937,000 after purchasing an additional 961,765 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in I-Mab by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,804,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in I-Mab by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 767,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,359,000 after buying an additional 218,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,911,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get I-Mab alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.43.

Shares of IMAB opened at $12.00 on Friday. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.42.

I-Mab Profile (Get Rating)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.