I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Holdings Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 662,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,423 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $31,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,193,000 after purchasing an additional 100,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 203.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,937,000 after purchasing an additional 961,765 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in I-Mab by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,804,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in I-Mab by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 767,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,359,000 after buying an additional 218,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,911,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.43.
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
