Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,059 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.37% of First American Financial worth $31,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 10,582.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

NYSE FAF opened at $59.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $81.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.40.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

