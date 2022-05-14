Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,204 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,204 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Edison International worth $31,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EIX. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 3,057.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $65.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day moving average is $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.64. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.01%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

