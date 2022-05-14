Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,476,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,797 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $32,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,686.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $24.46.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $853.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.14 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on VSH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

