Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,662 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Genpact worth $32,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Genpact by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 45,509 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Genpact by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 987.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Shares of G opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.85. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.03.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.48%. Genpact’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on G shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

Genpact Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.