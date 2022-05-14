Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,560,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 39,518 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.75% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $32,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 20.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $21.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.79. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 131.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

