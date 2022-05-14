Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $32.63 Million Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,438,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 127,172 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Caleres were worth $32,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 25.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAL shares. StockNews.com raised Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

CAL stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.72. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $934.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.09.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Caleres had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $679.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

In other Caleres news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $67,633.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

