Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 814 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Olin worth $32,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Olin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,669,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $268,590,000 after purchasing an additional 170,468 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 17,381 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $2,332,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP grew its holdings in Olin by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 40,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $560,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $62.50 on Friday. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $65.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLN. StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

