BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127,602 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 301.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 156,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 177,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTRE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of CTRE opened at $17.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 0.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,375.00%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.