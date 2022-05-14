Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stock Holdings Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,592 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Americold Realty Trust worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477,356 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,264,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,498 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,231,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,122,000 after acquiring an additional 561,448 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 149.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,125,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,542,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,971,000 after acquiring an additional 505,886 shares in the last quarter.

COLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.36.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $26.24 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -733.33%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

