FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 444.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,042 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of FTI Consulting worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,030,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,036,000.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $165.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $131.50 and a one year high of $170.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.43.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $723.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

