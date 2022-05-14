BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 101.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,813 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in LPL Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,028,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,749,000 after purchasing an additional 159,694 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 7.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,134,000 after purchasing an additional 150,473 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $313,205,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,737,000 after purchasing an additional 70,622 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in LPL Financial by 31.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,565,000 after purchasing an additional 355,040 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $174.37 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.03 and a 12 month high of $220.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.95.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $4,179,221.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,522 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,744. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

