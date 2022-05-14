BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 7,203 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.95.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $183,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,186 shares of company stock worth $1,944,337. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MOH opened at $295.89 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $350.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $325.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.69.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

