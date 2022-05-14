BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 71,154 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 541.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,154 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,543,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $64.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.00. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $88.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.64%.

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor bought 1,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

Encompass Health Profile (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.