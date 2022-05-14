BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,841 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.15% of Boot Barn worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boot Barn by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Boot Barn by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,130,351.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $90.51 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

