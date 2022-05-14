BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 14,695 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,488 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alarm.com by 9,583.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 1,420.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Alarm.com by 55.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $177,198.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 453,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,775,208.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $359,891.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,925.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $776,836 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $59.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 7.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.61.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.02 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

