BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $5.48 Million Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,731 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.13% of ONE Gas worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coann Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $8,713,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.67.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.